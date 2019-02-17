No. 18/21 Kentucky used a pair of three-run innings late, the hot bat of Alex Martens and a gem of a game from Autumn Humes in the circle to down the No. 25 James Madison Dukes Sunday at the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational.

The victory gave Kentucky (6-5) its second straight win over a Top 25 opponent, while the loss dropped James Madison 3-2 a day after they upset No. 6 Tennessee.

Martens, the Cats junior second baseman, broke the game open for the Cats in the top of the 5th inning. With her team trailing 1-0 and the bases loaded with two outs, Martens unloaded her first career triple to clear the bags. She homered in the top of the 7th, her third of the season, and added two insurance runs for Kentucky.

The Illinois-native finished with two of Kentucky's six hits and was responsible for five of their six runs.

Senior catcher Jenny Schaper's solo home run, the second of the season for her, started Kentucky's 7th inning rally. She also joined Martens as the only other Cat to record a multi-hit game by going 2-of-3 at the plate.

Junior pitcher Humes (2-2) won a duel with the Dukes All-American Megan Good (2-2).

The Division II transfer conceded one run early to a Natalie Cutwright single in the bottom of the 2nd inning and then proceeded to mow through 12 straight JMU batters. The Dukes never seriously threatened Humes again. She finished her complete game with four strikeouts, two walks and gave up three hits.

With the win, Kentucky finishes with a 4-2 record in the tournament, including a 2-2 mark against ranked teams.

Coach Rachel Lawson's squad next takes the diamond on Thursday, February 21 against North Carolina in the Mary Nutter Classic held in Palm Springs, California.