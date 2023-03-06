The way the season started we certainly couldn't have anticipated the way Kentucky would close the year, or at least the conference slate.

Kentucky is the No. 3 seed going into this week's SEC Tournament in Nashville, and there's good reason for Wildcat fans to be hopeful given their team's history in the event and the short-handed win against Arkansas on the road Saturday.

Cats Illustrated writers share their takes on this week's event.

How far does Kentucky make it in the SEC Tournament, and who do they go through/lose to if they lose?

Jeff Drummond: I don't think I would be surprised if Kentucky won the SEC Tournament or the Wildcats bowed out in their first game on Friday night. It's been that kind of year, completely unpredictable. I guess conventional wisdom would have the Cats playing in Saturday's semifinals, where the program is historically dominant, and then likely facing Alabama in the championship game. The matchups remain iffy for UK in that scenario, but I think they'd make it a much more competitive game with a huge contingent of Big Blue Nation in Bridgestone Arena.

David Sisk: Kentucky has gotten on the good side of the bracket. True, their first two games could be against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M who both finished their last ten games at a league best 8-2. But there are a bunch of heavy hitters who will be banging away at each other on the other side. I would like to be creative, but I believe this team can get to the finals before losing to Alabama. They aren't going to lose to the Commodores twice within ten days, and the home court advantage against the Aggies will be the difference maker. Arkansas and Auburn is a monster Thursday game, and could influence the rest of Kentucky's weekend. How would the Cats fare against the Hawgs in a rematch? If the Razorbacks work their way to the semis I don't feel as good about things. Alabama hasn't played nearly as well since the Brandon Miller controversy broke. At one time I thought this would be the Crimson Tide Invitational, but no longer. They are still the favorite, but it will definitely be more wide open.

Travis Graf: I see one of two scenarios playing out for Kentucky this week. The first one is they lose to Texas A&M in the semifinals. The Aggies are a tough team and they played Kentucky close in Lexington. I also feel like they match up well with Kentucky. The other scenario is that Kentucky beats Alabama in the championship game due to little tweaks John Calipari has made on both ends of the floor since their last matchup.

Justin Rowland: I'll say Kentucky wins one game, on Friday, before falling. It has been five years since Kentucky reached the tournament's championship game so the league has improved and it's no longer a given that the Cats make a run. This team has struggled with consistency and guys have been in and out of the lineup due to injury. They've also lost several home games this year. It's not a home game in Nashville but it will have that feel. They do enough to keep their current seed but don't move up.

Who are some of the players to watch this week in Nashville?

Drummond: The spotlight will certainly be on Alabama's Brandon Miller, and not for all the right reasons. How he handles that kind of scrutiny will likely determine whether the Crimson Tide can make a run at the title. It's a shame that Florida's Colin Castleton and Vandy's Liam Robbins both went down with injuries late in the season. They would have changed the dynamic in a lot of these matchups. Wade Taylor IV of Texas A&M, Kobe Brown of Mizzou, Julian Phillips of Tennessee, and Tolu Smith of Mississippi State are others to keep an eye on if their respective teams make a run.

Sisk: Brandon Miller will be the player everyone will be watching for a number of reasons. But good or bad he is one of the best players I have ever seen in this league, and he has all the intangibles to put the Tide on his back. March is where legends are made, and he is definitely that talented. Oscar Tshiebwe is my other pick. He has been heavily criticized throughout the season, but he has been Kentucky's best player the past few weeks. He has averaged 19.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game over the past seven contests. There are lots of great players in the Southeastern Conference, but these two are the household names inside the league.

Graf: Vanderbilt’s duo of Tyrin Lawrence and Jordan Wright has really come on strong as of late and will be more of a focal point of the offense with Liam Robbins out. They’re a team that has nothing to lose and could possibly make a run in the conference tournament. If my first scenario to the first question plays out and Texas A&M makes it to the finals, a lot of that will have to do with Wade Taylor IV. He’s one of the more well-rounded players in the conference and doesn’t get talked about enough, sitting in the top five in points, assists, and steals in the SEC.

Rowland: Obviously Brandon Miller is going to be interesting to watch. He's a transcendent talent who could absolutely power the Tide to a national championship, not just an SEC crown, and the controversy surrounding him won't be going away anytime soon. While Kentucky pulled that win against Arkansas off with Tshiebwe doing very little in the second half the Cats still largely go as he goes. I'm also intrigued to see how Antonio Reeves plays. Texas A&M's Wade Taylor is another player who could have a big tournament.

What seed do you think Kentucky will receive entering the NCAA Tournament?

Drummond: It looks to me like the Cats are sitting on the 6 line as they enter the SEC Tournament. A strong run in Nashville could get them to the 5 line. I think that would mean reaching the championship game and then having some of the teams around the 4/5 lines fizzle out early in their league tournaments. As we've seen in the past, the title game won't likely be taken into consideration since it's played on Sunday. The best news for UK is that their strong close to the season almost guaranteed they won't get slotted in the dreaded 8/9 game to open the NCAA Tournament.

Sisk: The glass half full take says Kentucky will make it at least to the semi-finals and get a six seed in the NCAA Tournament. If they happened to get upset in the quarters then a drop to eight or nine is possible. But I like their early draw, and after weeks where UK was on the wrong side of the bubble it looks like a six seed is the most likely.

Graf: I think if Kentucky wins out in the tournament they’ll be a 5 seed in the big dance, but I’ll go somewhere in the middle of the law of averages and say they end up with a 6 seed more likely than not. The seeding isn’t what Kentucky fans expected to start the season, but the Cats are finding their groove and they can play with (and can also lose to) anyone in the country.

Rowland: I keep coming back to six. It seems like Kentucky has done enough these last few weeks with the quality of some of these wins to stay out of the 7-10 range, although I don't think they are totally safe from that. It's hard for me to imagine them slipping to the 8/9 game because of that win against Arkansas. If they lose in their first game a seven is possible, but I'll say six. Get to the final day of the SEC Tournament and maybe it's a five.