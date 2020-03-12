The 2020 SEC Tournament will not be completed.

The league announced Thursday afternoon that it was canceling the remainder of the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville due to concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the SEC had planned to play without fans in the arena, but officials with the league office reconsidered after meeting the last two days. The Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 and several other conferences have also canceled the remainder of their events.

Kentucky was scheduled to open the SEC Tournament on Friday at 1 p.m. against the winner of today's matchup between Alabama and Tennessee.