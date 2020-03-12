SEC Tournament canceled
The 2020 SEC Tournament will not be completed.
The league announced Thursday afternoon that it was canceling the remainder of the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville due to concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic.
Initially, the SEC had planned to play without fans in the arena, but officials with the league office reconsidered after meeting the last two days. The Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 and several other conferences have also canceled the remainder of their events.
Kentucky was scheduled to open the SEC Tournament on Friday at 1 p.m. against the winner of today's matchup between Alabama and Tennessee.
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020