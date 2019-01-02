SEC schools fighting for Devonta Lee
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Arizona State received the first official visit from Devonta Lee in June. The Sun Devils have never really been considered a contender for the four-star athlete out of Amit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news