The Southeastern Conference officially announced its member school football schedules for the 2024 season on Wednesday night during a special reveal program on ESPN.

Many of the opponents had already been leaked for next season, but they now have formal dates for each game and a pair of open dates slotted for every team.

Kentucky will open the season on Aug. 31 at home against Southern Miss.

The Wildcats jump into SEC play quickly, however, as South Carolina visits Lexington for a Week 2 matchup on Sept. 7 and Georgia makes a return trip to Kroger Field for a second consecutive season for a Week 3 clash on Sept. 14.

Mark Stoops' club will step out of league play in Week 4, playing host to Ohio on Sept. 21. It will mark the fourth consecutive home game for UK to open the season.

The Cats jump back into SEC competition in Week 5, traveling to Ole Miss on Sept. 28, followed by the first of two open dates on Oct. 5. A Week 6 matchup with Vanderbilt awaits on Oct. 12 in Lexington.

Weeks 7-9 see UK travel to Florida (Oct. 19), play host to Auburn (Oct. 26), and travel to Tennessee (Nov. 2).

After the second open date on Nov. 9, Kentucky closes out the schedule at home against Murray State (Nov. 16), on the road at new SEC member Texas (Nov. 23), and back at home for the Governor's Cup game against Louisville on Nov. 30.

ESPN noted that some of the rivalry week games slated for Nov. 30 could actually be moved for broadcast purposes to either Thursday the 28th or Friday the 29th.



