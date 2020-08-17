CatsIllustrated - SEC rolls out Week 1 opponents, Cats will travel to Auburn

Kentucky will open the 2020 college football season against Auburn.

The Wildcats will travel to Auburn on Sept. 26 for the opener, which was originally slated for Oct. 3.

The SEC revealed its Week 1 games on Monday afternoon during the Paul Finebaum Show. The remainder of the reconfigured 10-game schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

"Kentucky at Auburn -- that's a sneaky good game," Finebaum said.

Added SEC analyst Rece Davis, "That might be the most intriguing on-the-field game of Week 1."

The other Week 1 games are:

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Mark Stoops' team last faced the Tigers on Oct. 15, 2015, when Auburn escaped Lexington with a hard-fought 30-27 victory. The Tigers hold a 26-6-1 advantage in the all-time series. UK has not defeated Auburn since a 21-14 win on The Plains under Rich Brooks in 2009.