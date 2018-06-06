On Wednesday, that's just what the SEC did.

We've come to expect that Kentucky is going to face some SEC opponents twice every year, but there's always an element of the unknown until the league office releases the actual opponent pairings.

The @SEC has announced each school's 2019 conference opponents for men's basketball. pic.twitter.com/SMQEJL192n

Kentucky's 2018-19 basketball team will face Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida, Auburn and Mississippi State twice, meaning there will be home and home meetings with each of those teams.

The Wildcats will face each of its eight remaining SEC rivals one time each.

Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tenessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt will all travel to Rupp Arena to take on the Wildcats during the 2018-19 season.

Kentucky will travel to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt for road games.

Kentucky's regular trip to College Station for a road game against the Aggies will take at least a one year hiatus.

Last season the SEC set a conference record by sending eight teams to the NCAA tournament. That was one year removed from when the league had three teams reach the Elite Eight of the 2017 NCAA tournament.

Many believe the SEC could be even better in the 2018-19 season.

Kentucky will also face Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Louisville during the non-conference portion of its schedule.