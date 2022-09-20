Each week CI publisher Justin Rowland takes stock of college football action and factors results and trends into his SEC Power Rankings.

Last week Kentucky checked in at No. 4, behind Georgia, Alabama, and Arkansas.

Here's how things have changed.

1. Georgia

UGA held the top spot last week and that is not in question after Saturday's 48-7 win against South Carolina. The Gamecocks scored the first touchdown against UGA's defense this season right at the end of the Dawgs' third game. If Georgia has taken a step back, so far, it doesn't appear to be a big step back.

2. Alabama

Coaches like to say it's rarely as good or as bad as it seems. Things looked dire last week, judged by Alabama's own standards, after the Tide barely survived a trip to Austin. The Tide beat UL Monroe 63-7 after starting 28-0 in the first quarter. While Alabama is not in the top spot, again, a reminder that nobody should be surprised if this team wins a national championship. Then again, they do have something to prove.

3. Kentucky

UK has one of the SEC's better defenses. What Mark Stoops needs is for the offensive line to start to gel more. He gets Chris Rodriguez back next week and that will make a difference. UK's 31-0 win against Youngstown State was the program's first shutout since 2009. That win in the Swamp still looks like a quality victory but Florida's struggles against USF were a reminder that Billy Napier's first team is still not one of the SEC's better squads. There are four teams ranked at No. 3 here and Kentucky is a bit different than the others in that it has more of a defensive reputation.

3. Tennessee

Notice that some teams are tied in the power rankings this week. That's an earnest attempt to be honest about what we know and don't know. Tennessee drilled Akron 63-6 over the weekend. Hendon Hooker leads another high octane UT offense and the defense has surrendered 14 points per game through three. This team, like Kentucky, has an impressive road victory (Pitt) under its belt.

3. Ole Miss

The Rebels belong in this same "tier" in an SEC power ranking after their 42-0 thrashing of Georgia Tech on the road. Ole Miss is outscoring its early season opponents by an average score of 43-4. The Rebels are ripping off 5.7 yards per carry and already have 12 rushing touchdowns. The passing game appears to be a work in progress. Ole Miss needs to rack up as many wins as it can now because its schedule the last month of the season is absolutely brutal.

3. Arkansas

Former Razorback coach Bobby Petrino brought his Missouri State team to Fayetteville on Saturday night and put a scare into the home team. Missouri State led that game deep into the second half before Arkansas turned on the burners and finished hot, winning the fourth quarter 21-3. K.J. Jefferson and Rocket Sanders make for a really good 1-2 punch and this is a very complete team offensively.

7. LSU

Brian Kelly got off to a rough start in Baton Rouge with a 24-23 loss to Florida State but he had his first major success at LSU over the weekend with a 31-16 win against Mississippi State. Many believed the Bulldogs should have been ranked in the top-25. LSU held MSU's Will Rogers to 214 yards and one touchdown through the air while rushing for 200-plus yards. LSU finished strong, winning the fourth quarter 21-0. This is an interesting team because the talent is there to round into something impressive.

8. Mississippi State

The loss in Baton Rouge wasn't a killer because nobody picked MSU to win the West, but it would have been a good early season win for a team that may have been slept on in that division a bit this year. Saturday's loss to LSU was a bit like Kentucky's loss to MSU last year; start strong, and then it all fell apart as the game ensued. The thing about a Mike Leach team is that you can never write them off, and it will be a surprise if this squad doesn't heat up for a run at some point this year.

8. Texas A&M

See: Alabama. It's never as good or bad as things seem. Appalachian State did win in College Station but that probably wouldn't happen too many times out of 10, and the Aggies bounced back with a gritty 17-9 win against No. 13 Miami. This was a defensive struggle all the way through. It was a good win for Texas A&M, but Jimbo Fisher's team only mustered 264 yards of total offense.

10. Florida

One week after losing to Kentucky at home, 26-16 in a game in which the Cats left points on the board, the Gators struggled with USF at home. Florida had to hold on to beat the Bulls 31-28 at home. Anthony Richardson threw two more interceptions and only had 112 yards in a air. He has been exposed as a very raw player these past couple of weeks. South Florida found a lot of success running the ball against UF but simply couldn't throw it on the Gators.

11. Auburn

Bryan Harsin's seat is scorching hot after a 41-12 home loss to Penn State. On the heels of last season and the questions coming into this year he's not in a place that a coach wants to find himself in. Auburn had 415 yards but the offense was up and down and four turnovers were killers. This may be the worst team in the SEC West.

12. South Carolina

Starting last year everyone began writing off games against Georgia. Maybe it's wise to just not read anything into what happens against the Bulldogs. But South Carolina had already gotten handled pretty well by Arkansas on the road. It has been a rough start to the year for South Carolina and Shane Beamer will need to channel all of his optimism to keep this team focused until the schedule relents a bit.

13. Missouri

The Tigers beat Abilene Christian 34-17 with quarterback Brady Cook looking improved (22/31, 297 yards, 3 TD). Missouri has a road game at Auburn coming up this weekend and that might be one of the more winnable league games this year for them.

14. Vanderbilt

If you saw preseason O/U win totals, Vandy's was set some places at 2.5. The Commodores have already cleared that bar and sits at 3-1 after its 38-28 win against Northern Illinois on the road this year. That's two wins away from Nashville against Group of Five opponents for Clark Lea's second team.