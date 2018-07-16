The talking season has arrived as all 14 head coaches and 42 players will be making the journey to Atlanta for Media Days. Over the course of four days there will be plenty of fluff but here we’ll get to hear from the five new head coaches as well as Dan Mullen representing a new program. At the College Football Hall of Fame we will get predictions released as well as all-conference teams at the culmination of the 96-hour extravaganza. Most of the week will be filled with standard statements but there will still be some important things to pull from each program. As a quick primer to get you ready for all of the talking heads invading Atlanta, here we’ll go over the biggest storyline surrounding each program entering this fall. We’re set for another crazy year in the Southeastern Conference and it officially begins with this event that has blown up in the recent years.

Alabama: Who Starts At Quarterback?

You know the question is coming and it’s probably going to be asked in 87 different ways. We also know what Nick Saban’s answer is going to be and you could probably get pretty good odds on him blowing up on Paul Finebaum again. I still can’t tell if he hates or secretly loves events like this. The fact of the matters is that both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will enter fall camp not knowing who will be running with the ones when the Crimson Tide open the season against Louisville in Orlando. Expect some generic answers but during camp Saban and his staff are going to do whatever it takes to keep both on the roster for this season. I’m calling for a two quarterback system to be used for most of the season. Arkansas: New Look Offense I have huge questions on if Chad Morris is as good as a head coach and recruiter as he’s being hyped up to be, but there’s no question he can put points on the board. The Hogs will be switching from a ground and pound attack to one that focuses on speed and getting the ball on the perimeter. At SMU last season, Morris’s offense averaged 37.8 points per game as they put up 6.4 yards per play. That’s exciting news to all Woo Pig supporters as the program will look to go against the grain in a division that is loaded with stud linemen. Cole Kelley returns after starting four games last season and the big guy (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) doesn’t seem to have the accuracy needed to excel in this offense. However, Arkansas returns some solid offensive linemen as well as some legit weapons at receiver in Jared Cornelius and Jonathan Nance. The Hogs will take their lumps but could flash signs of a bright future with this new look offense. Morris will sell this hard at the podium. Auburn: Malzahn’s New Salary Gus Malzahn entered last season on a bit of a hot seat after three consecutive seasons with at least five losses. After blazing out to a 10-2 regular season finish with a division title and wins over both Alabama and Georgia, new athletics director Allen Greene rewarded the head coach with a 7-year, $49 million dollar contract to make him one of the most highest paid coaches in the sport. The problem is that Auburn finished the season with disappointing losses to both Georgia and UCF in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the Tigers finished with at least four losses for the fourth consecutive year. Expectations will again be high for the Tigers as they’ll have a top 10 team and will again be Alabama’s biggest competition in the West. AU returns one of the conference’s best quarterbacks and should have a very good defense. Malzahn and his club will head back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in week one to face Washington and a defeat there could ignite the hot seat talk once again and the first big move made by the new AD could be questioned right away. Florida: Can Mullen Fix the Offense? I feel comfortable saying it’s only a matter of time before Dan Mullen fields a good offense in Gainesville but the Gator Nation is not known for their patience. Florida has only once averaged over 30 points per game in the last eight seasons and this is a trend that needs to change very quickly. In year one Mullen inherits a solid and experienced offensive line with intriguing talent at the skill positions. The question, therefore, will fall on the shoulders on whoever starts at quarterback for UF and this position is known as Mullen’s specialty. Both Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald developed into all-conference quarterbacks under Mullen as his offenses put up an average of 33.4 points per outing with these two behind center the last four years. It is unclear if either Feliepe Franks or Kyle Trask is on that level yet but the supporters of the Florida program are tired of hearing excuses made for the offense. Expect plenty of tales on how Mullen developed Alex Smith at Utah, Tim Tebow at Florida, and the work he did in Starkville. Georgia: Can the Dawgs Stay Dominant? One of the biggest surprises of last season was the emergence of the red and black in year two under Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs finished the regular season 11-1, notched each league victory by double-digits, won the SEC title, knocked off one of the best college football offenses of all-time in the Rose Bowl, and took Alabama to the brink in the national championship. After pulling in nation’s top class, the hype surrounding this program is that they will be a perennial title contender. Now UGA enters 2018 with a ton of talent but this is a program that has always had its fair share of talent. The Bulldogs lose a ton with running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel while Roquan Smith might have been the best defensive player in college football last season. There’s enough returning to expect for UGA to be in the top five most of next season but questions will arise. Expect Smart to address just how is team is going to deal with success and how he is going to balance the quarterback position with superstar freshman Justin Fields now on campus. Like Notorious B.I.G. said, “Mo Money Mo Problems”. Kentucky: Have the Wildcats Plateaued Under Mark Stoops? All of a sudden Mark Stoops is the dean of coaches in the SEC East as he enters his sixth season in Lexington with a 26-36 record. After inheriting a horrible roster, Stoops has proven to be a solid rebuilder as he pulled this program out of the gutter and into SEC relevancy. But after consecutive 7-6 years following back-to-back 5-7 campaigns some have wondered if this is as high as the Wildcats can reach under the former Florida State defensive coordinator. UK has given up at least 27 points per game under Stoops as the Wildcats have only fielded one top 50 defense per S&P+ (checked in at #50 in 2014) while the offense took a step back last year after a banner season in 2016. The Wildcats enter this fall with a depth chart loaded with upperclassmen and if they are unable to make a jump this year it just may not be in the cards. Stephen Johnson solidified the quarterback spot but UK has still been hampered by ineffective play behind center. The passing game has suffered and that is hindering this rebuild. UK enters this fall with two sophomores battling for the most and in neither is the long term answer you could start to see Mark Stoops’ name showing up some hot seat lists. Expect Stoops to tell everyone this is the best team he’s had in Lexington and 2018 will be the season that the Wildcats make a big splash.

