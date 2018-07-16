SEC Media Days: The biggest question facing every SEC football program
The talking season has arrived as all 14 head coaches and 42 players will be making the journey to Atlanta for Media Days. Over the course of four days there will be plenty of fluff but here we’ll get to hear from the five new head coaches as well as Dan Mullen representing a new program.
At the College Football Hall of Fame we will get predictions released as well as all-conference teams at the culmination of the 96-hour extravaganza. Most of the week will be filled with standard statements but there will still be some important things to pull from each program.
As a quick primer to get you ready for all of the talking heads invading Atlanta, here we’ll go over the biggest storyline surrounding each program entering this fall. We’re set for another crazy year in the Southeastern Conference and it officially begins with this event that has blown up in the recent years.
Alabama: Who Starts At Quarterback?
You know the question is coming and it’s probably going to be asked in 87 different ways. We also know what Nick Saban’s answer is going to be and you could probably get pretty good odds on him blowing up on Paul Finebaum again. I still can’t tell if he hates or secretly loves events like this.
The fact of the matters is that both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will enter fall camp not knowing who will be running with the ones when the Crimson Tide open the season against Louisville in Orlando. Expect some generic answers but during camp Saban and his staff are going to do whatever it takes to keep both on the roster for this season. I’m calling for a two quarterback system to be used for most of the season.
Arkansas: New Look Offense
I have huge questions on if Chad Morris is as good as a head coach and recruiter as he’s being hyped up to be, but there’s no question he can put points on the board. The Hogs will be switching from a ground and pound attack to one that focuses on speed and getting the ball on the perimeter.
At SMU last season, Morris’s offense averaged 37.8 points per game as they put up 6.4 yards per play. That’s exciting news to all Woo Pig supporters as the program will look to go against the grain in a division that is loaded with stud linemen.
Cole Kelley returns after starting four games last season and the big guy (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) doesn’t seem to have the accuracy needed to excel in this offense. However, Arkansas returns some solid offensive linemen as well as some legit weapons at receiver in Jared Cornelius and Jonathan Nance. The Hogs will take their lumps but could flash signs of a bright future with this new look offense. Morris will sell this hard at the podium.
Auburn: Malzahn’s New Salary
Gus Malzahn entered last season on a bit of a hot seat after three consecutive seasons with at least five losses. After blazing out to a 10-2 regular season finish with a division title and wins over both Alabama and Georgia, new athletics director Allen Greene rewarded the head coach with a 7-year, $49 million dollar contract to make him one of the most highest paid coaches in the sport.
The problem is that Auburn finished the season with disappointing losses to both Georgia and UCF in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the Tigers finished with at least four losses for the fourth consecutive year. Expectations will again be high for the Tigers as they’ll have a top 10 team and will again be Alabama’s biggest competition in the West.
AU returns one of the conference’s best quarterbacks and should have a very good defense. Malzahn and his club will head back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in week one to face Washington and a defeat there could ignite the hot seat talk once again and the first big move made by the new AD could be questioned right away.
Florida: Can Mullen Fix the Offense?
I feel comfortable saying it’s only a matter of time before Dan Mullen fields a good offense in Gainesville but the Gator Nation is not known for their patience. Florida has only once averaged over 30 points per game in the last eight seasons and this is a trend that needs to change very quickly.
In year one Mullen inherits a solid and experienced offensive line with intriguing talent at the skill positions. The question, therefore, will fall on the shoulders on whoever starts at quarterback for UF and this position is known as Mullen’s specialty. Both Dak Prescott and Nick Fitzgerald developed into all-conference quarterbacks under Mullen as his offenses put up an average of 33.4 points per outing with these two behind center the last four years.
It is unclear if either Feliepe Franks or Kyle Trask is on that level yet but the supporters of the Florida program are tired of hearing excuses made for the offense. Expect plenty of tales on how Mullen developed Alex Smith at Utah, Tim Tebow at Florida, and the work he did in Starkville.
Georgia: Can the Dawgs Stay Dominant?
One of the biggest surprises of last season was the emergence of the red and black in year two under Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs finished the regular season 11-1, notched each league victory by double-digits, won the SEC title, knocked off one of the best college football offenses of all-time in the Rose Bowl, and took Alabama to the brink in the national championship. After pulling in nation’s top class, the hype surrounding this program is that they will be a perennial title contender.
Now UGA enters 2018 with a ton of talent but this is a program that has always had its fair share of talent. The Bulldogs lose a ton with running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel while Roquan Smith might have been the best defensive player in college football last season. There’s enough returning to expect for UGA to be in the top five most of next season but questions will arise.
Expect Smart to address just how is team is going to deal with success and how he is going to balance the quarterback position with superstar freshman Justin Fields now on campus. Like Notorious B.I.G. said, “Mo Money Mo Problems”.
Kentucky: Have the Wildcats Plateaued Under Mark Stoops?
All of a sudden Mark Stoops is the dean of coaches in the SEC East as he enters his sixth season in Lexington with a 26-36 record. After inheriting a horrible roster, Stoops has proven to be a solid rebuilder as he pulled this program out of the gutter and into SEC relevancy. But after consecutive 7-6 years following back-to-back 5-7 campaigns some have wondered if this is as high as the Wildcats can reach under the former Florida State defensive coordinator.
UK has given up at least 27 points per game under Stoops as the Wildcats have only fielded one top 50 defense per S&P+ (checked in at #50 in 2014) while the offense took a step back last year after a banner season in 2016. The Wildcats enter this fall with a depth chart loaded with upperclassmen and if they are unable to make a jump this year it just may not be in the cards.
Stephen Johnson solidified the quarterback spot but UK has still been hampered by ineffective play behind center. The passing game has suffered and that is hindering this rebuild. UK enters this fall with two sophomores battling for the most and in neither is the long term answer you could start to see Mark Stoops’ name showing up some hot seat lists. Expect Stoops to tell everyone this is the best team he’s had in Lexington and 2018 will be the season that the Wildcats make a big splash.
LSU: Any Offense?
When LSU decided to give Ed Orgeron the full-time job the sell was that Coach O would act like a CEO as he let his highly paid coordinators run the show. However, just one season into his tenure, the Tigers had to dig deep into their pocket books to keep defensive coordinator Dave Aranda around ($2.5 million per year) and the former defensive line coach has run off his first offensive coordinator hire. That’s doesn’t seem like an ideal start.
Now Orgeron has turned the Steve Ensminger, the same guy that ran his offense when he was the interim head coach in 2016. However, their offense enters the fall with a true star at tailback, some huge questions with the offensive line, and a ton riding on Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow at quarterback.
The Tigers will field one of the finest defenses in college football this year but on paper it’s not pretty for their offense. Coach O seems to be a bit overwhelmed and that has played out in the decisions made by putting his staff together. If Burrow’s not a star, we could be seeing a new coach at LSU come next season. How will O handle the hot seat and decision making questions this week?
Ole Miss: Any Defense?
It’s a weird spot for the Rebels as they’ll head to Atlanta still under the NCAA cloud as they have again have a bowl ban for 2018. Matt Luke will take the podium for the first time after having the interim tag removed following the upset win over Mississippi State to end last season. For 2018, Luke is currently sitting on a top 10 class after pulling in a top 25 class last season. Things are looking up in a weird time for the Rebs.
Entering Media Days there really isn’t much for Ole Miss to address. A.J. Brown might be the best wide receiver in the country but for some reason he’ll be staying in Oxford. Jordan Ta’amu was one of the better stories in the SEC last year and he’s continued the trend of outstanding quarterback to come from the Aloha State. However, the defense was the biggest reason the Rebs lost six games last season.
In defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff’s fist season, Ole Miss finished 113th in defense per S&P+ as they allowed 34.6 points per game and just under 40 points per outing in SEC play. Luke is doing a lot of good things since taking over but this defense must get fixed. The Rebels lose their top two players of last season’s unit and there are huge questions for this group that must open the season against always dangerous Kliff Kingsbury offense as well as the SEC West slate. I’ll be interested to hear if Luke has any plans for the defense as they played with a very thin line that nearly wasted an offense that averaged 32.8 points per game.
Mississippi State: Can the Bulldogs Live Up To the Hype?
Dan Mullen is gone but he left cupboard full as new head coach Joe Moorhead will inherit 17 returning starters from a squad that went 9-4 last season. The Bulldogs get star quarterback Nick FItzgerald back for his senior season and a defense with legit NFL talent in the front seven. Some think the Bulldogs could be the second best team in the SEC West. Moorhead has a lot riding on this season.
Known to have an interesting personality, when the former FCS head coach takes the podium in Atlanta he could become the star of Media Days. He’ll give details on how his offense will work in the SEC as they’ll take plenty of vertical shots in the passing game while their defense switches to a 4-3 scheme under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.
Hearing how Moorhead feels about the high expectations will be the key to look for and how the players feel about taking on their former head coach on September 29th when Florida comes to town. That’s going to be a juicy Saturday in Starkville.
Missouri: The Derek Dooley Experiment
After a horrid 5-13 start to his head coaching career, Barry Odom’s Tigers took off to win six consecutive games to close the season in 2017 as Mizzou averaged nearly 40 points per game and claimed a Texas Bowl berth. In that bowl game, however, they were exposed by a very good Texas defense and offensive coordinator Josh Heupel would leave to become the new head coach at UCF.
With an NFL quarterback coming back to school and plenty of skill weapons returning, this appeared to be a very attractive play-calling gig. However, to everyone’s surprise, Odom handed the keys to former Louisiana Tech and Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley.
Dooley had spent the last five years as the wide receiver coach for the Dallas Cowboys after a very unsuccessful tenure on Rocky Top. Dooley has never served as an offensive coordinator but Odom’s sell has been that he take some of the “NFL game” and blend it with Mizzou’s veer-and-shoot uptempo attack. I have my doubts about that and hope he elaborates on it this week.
South Carolina: The Hype Wagon
Since their second half comeback to beat Michigan in the Outback Bowl, media all around the college football landscape has been praising Will Muschamp as a ton of people are all in as he enters year three in Columbia. Most think the Gamecocks are the clear number two in SEC East and are a trendy underdog for their week two matchup against Georgia.
The Gamecocks have an experienced quarterback with a talented wide receiver corps. The defense has quickly been built under Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson is a future star. However, much like Missouri, Muschamp made an interesting move as he tagged Bryan McClendon as the new offensive coordinator and it’ll be his first time calling plays.
SInce knocking off Harbaugh it has been a love fest for Muschamp as he’s compiled a 15-11 record after failing at Florida. Under his watch, USC is is 9-3 in one-possession games and that has me selling. What goes up must come down, but don’t be surprised if Muschamp and the Gamecocks emerge as the story of Media Days.
Tennessee: How is Jeremy Pruitt Behind the Mic?
Perhaps the biggest storyline of the college football offseason was the bungled Tennessee coaching search that cost athletics director John Currie his job and brought on Phil Fulmer who ultimately hired Pruitt. The former high school coach has been a defensive coordinator at Florida State, Georgia, and Alabama since 2013.
Down in Tuscaloosa, Saban has a strategy of not letting any assistants address the media so this will be the first time many of us will have heard Pruitt speak. After making some weird comments during spring bal (called out the fans for the attendance at the spring game)l it’ll be interesting to see just how comfortable he is on this big stage.
It’s going to be a long year for Tennessee as they are in for a true rebuild. There is some talent on the roster but there are glaring holes across the board and Pruitt is bringing on a very young staff. How he sells the UT brand will be the biggest thing to watch.
Texas A&M: Jimbo Is Back
The biggest hire (probably literally and figuratively) happened in College Station as Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Aggieland as he has a fully guaranteed 10-year contract. The expectation will be for Fisher to win the SEC and play in the College Football Playoff as he and the Aggies are now officially on the clock.
Expect Fisher to field questions on why it went wrong in his final season in Tallahassee and why he picked A&M after having opportunities to land the LSU gig. I’m not sure this A&M roster we’ll be addressed very much but the week three matchup with Clemson at Kyle Field will certainly be brought up.
This A&M team may be the most slept on this offseason. The hire of Fisher has stolen the headlines but this is a squad that could do some things. Nick Starkel was really impressive as a redshirt freshman quarterback and Fisher made a coup by stealing Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko. The Aggies could surprise some people this fall.
Vanderbilt: Fixing the Defense
After a blistering 3-0 start to last season, the Commodores would lose seven consecutive conference games as the defense just fell apart following the beatdown given out by Alabama. The Commodores gave up a whopping 43.3 points per game during SEC play as six of the seven losses were by double-digits.
It was time to make some changes on the West End and head coach Derek Mason decided to give up play-calling and handed the keys of the defense to someone else. The former Stanford defensive coordinator turned to Jason Tarver who had spent the last six seasons in NFL. Tarver worked with Mason at Stanford and will look to restore the bite in a once salty Commodore defense.
Mason enters year five with an 18-31 overall record but a brutal 6-26 SEC mark. However, Vandy has beaten Tennessee in consecutive seasons so Mason has some solid job security at the moment. With a senior quarterback returning along with the entire offensive line from last season the offense is in a good spot. However, Mason must fix this defense fast and expect plenty of responses on how he will do that.