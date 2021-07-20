SEC Media Days offer few clues to Cats' upcoming QB battle

Those hoping to uncover a few clues surrounding Kentucky's looming quarterback competition knew they would likely leave Tuesday's SEC Media Day festivities a bit disappointed.

UK head coach Mark Stoops has always played such cards extremely close to the vest, and one of the prime competitors for the job -- Penn State transfer Will Levis -- has yet to have an official practice with the Wildcats.

Still, those hungry for a few nuggets about the most high-profile position on the field were not completely ignored. Stoops offered his confidence that UK will have improved play at quarterback this season, whether it's from Levis, Joey Gatewood, or Beau Allen.

Asked about Gatewood specifically, Stoops said the junior transfer from Auburn -- now in his second year with the Cats -- had an impressive showing this spring competing against sophomore Beau Allen, the former Lexington Catholic standout.

"I felt like this spring we got the ball down the field better than we have in years," Stoops said.

Kentucky has developed one of the nation's top rushing offenses in recent years, but the passing game has lagged behind. That's putting it nicely. The Cats have finished dead last in the SEC in passing yards per game during the last three seasons, leading to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Eddie Gran at the end of the 2020 season and the hiring of former LA Rams assistant Liam Coen.

That move, along with the addition of a strong-armed Levis, has brought a renewed sense of optimism to a fan base eager to see the Cats take another step up the SEC ladder. But it has also fueled wild speculation that suggests an old-fashioned "quarterback controversy" could be brewing.

Stoops says it's a good "problem" to have heading into camp.

"We have a lot to look at," he said. "It's nice to have options. I feel very good about those three and others in our program."



