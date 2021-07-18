SEC Media Days Monday Preview

SEC Media Days returns this week after going on hiatus during 2020 and Cats Illustrated will be tracking what goes down in Hoover, Ala., throughout the event.

While the build up for Media Days typically exceeds the significance of what comes out of it — really, it's the start of talking season — talk is what we traffic in here and it's worth spending some time previewing the event.

Here's one broad question for every SEC program going into SEC Media Days 2021. In exploring this topic we'll be previewing much of what coaches and players discuss in Alabama as they look ahead to the upcoming college football season.

We'll break this down by the day each team will take the podium.

Monday's schedule is as follows ...

MONDAY, July 19

FLORIDA

Dan Mullen, LB Ventrell Miller, DL Zach Carter

Will the defense improve enough to offset the expected offensive regression?

Offensive players for the Gators are going to have a huge chip on their shoulders after listening to pundits say, for eight months, that their unit is going to take a big step back. Well, it will be a big shock if there isn't a big step back. Kyle Trask was one of the nation's best quarterbacks and Kyle Pitts one of the best college tight ends we've ever seen. Those two alone guaranteed the Gators would be elite on offense, and elite they were (39.8 PPG, 510 YPG against an all-SEC schedule).

We've heard about Emory Jones' talent for quite a while now dating back to his high school days and this is finally his show. Dan Mullen has used rushing quarterbacks to great success in the past and we'll see more of that this year. But we're not just talking about Trask and Pitts. The Gators also lose Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney. Between those two players and Pitts the Florida must replace 31 receiving touchdowns.

Last year's Florida defense was a mess. The Gators allowed 30.8 points per game. They lost to LSU, Florida, and Oklahoma to end the season, surrendering 37, 52, and then 55 points in those final contests. To top that off, UF loses about half of its defensive starters.

The consensus is that the offense can only get worse and the defense can only get better. That seems like smart thinking, but on paper it seems like the offense is set to regress more than the defense is to improve. Perhaps that is why Florida is not regarded as a leading national contender this year.