The calendars has reached June as the NBA Finals are now complete and that means we’ve officially entered dog days of summer before the college football comes rolling around. It’s going to be three long summer months as we all patiently await for the Labor Day weekend to arrive. To help us pass some time here at Cats Illustrated, I figured I would mix it up a little bit as the high school camp circuit heats up. Every year we hear about just how great the SEC is in football and why it is so hard for a program like Kentucky to consistently pull off wins in this league. Most reasons for that have to do with years of historically strong programs consistentlyly playing at a high level. I spent about two weeks doing some research and here are some numbers on paper to allow you to understand just where every program stands in the pecking order. I think some results could surprise you.

Bear Bryant

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide All-Time Record: 891-327-43 (.724 winning percentage) Bowl Record: 40-25-3 17 claimed national titles (1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017) 4 unclaimed national titles (1945, 1966, 1975, 1977) 26 SEC Titles (1933, 1934, 1937, 1945, 1953, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1989, 1992, 1999, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016) 11 SEC West Titles (1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016) 69 consensus All-Americans 2 Heisman Trophy Winners Alabama has had the two greatest college football coaches of all-time as Bear Bryant and Nick Saban have combined to bring home 11 national championships back to Tuscaloosa. But there’s a reason they’ve coached here as this program has consistently put itself in a position to win at a high level since the 1920s and sometimes that meant being in the NCAA’s crosshairs. It started with Wallace Wade in 1921, continued with Frank Thomas in 1931 as they set the table for the Bear. After Gene Stallings won it all it 1992, it was a rough decade for Bama until Nick Saban came to town following the 2006 season. Since then this program may be on the most dominant run in college football history. There is not a better program or job in America.

Herschel Walker (UGA)

2.) Georgia Bulldogs All-Time Record: 808-420-54 (.651) Bowl Record: 31-20-3 2 claimed national titles (1942, 1980) 3 unclaimed national titles (1927, 1946, 1968) 13 SEC Titles (1942, 1946, 1948, 1959, 1966, 1968, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 2002, 2005, 2017) 8 SEC East Titles (1992, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2017) 25 consensus All-Americans 2 Heisman Trophy Winners Although this program has come up short on many of instances, the Bulldogs have consistently been in the mix as one of the top 10 programs in this sport’s history. Outside of a disappointing run under Ray Goff from 1989-1995, every head coach at Georgia since 1964 has finished with a winning percentage above .700 and it appears Kirby Smart is well on his way to that. In the last decade this has become the most consistent program in the SEC East and we could be seeing a powerhouse being built “Between the Hedges” under the former Alabama defensive coordinator.

Peyton Manning (UTSports.com)

3.) Tennessee Volunteers All-Time Record: 833-383-53 (.677) Bowl Record: 28-24 6 claimed national titles (1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967, 1998) 1 unclaimed national title (1985) 13 SEC titles (1938, 1939, 1940, 1946, 1951, 1956, 1967, 1969, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1997, 1998) 5 SEC East titles (1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2007) 40 consensus All-Americans After Alabama starting dominance in the 1920s, Tennessee was the next program in the south to win in dominating fashion as General Robert Neyland brought four national championships back to Rocky Top. It didn’t stop with him as each coach from 1955-2008 had a winning percentage above .600. But since Phil Fulmer was dismissed following the 2008 season, it’s been a brutal decade for the Big Orange. UT is just 53-50 during that time and it has caused this program to take a step back when considering its prestige. However, history tells us that this is as bad as it can get for the Vols and good times should on the very near horizon.

Tyrann Mathieu (LSUSports.net)

4.) LSU Tigers All-Time Record: 787-414-47 (.649) Bowl Record: 25-23-1 3 claimed national titles (1958, 2003, 2007) 5 unclaimed national titles (1908, 1935, 1936, 1962, 2011) 11 SEC titles (1935, 1936, 1958, 1961, 1970, 1986, 1988, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011) 8 SEC West titles (1996, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011) 31 consensus All-Americans 1 Heisman Trophy winner The TIgers have simply built in advantages that most programs in the SEC do not have as they have a 100,000-plus seat stadium and are the only Power Five school in the talent rich state of Louisiana. However, at times they have struggled to be one of the SEC’s perennial powers. After an impressive run under Paul Dietzel and Charles McClendon from 1955-1979, the Tigers suffered with inconsistency in the next 20 years. LSU would only make nine bowl appearances until Nick Saban arrived in 2000. Since then, the Tigers have two national titles and a .760 winning percentage. This has been a top five football program since the new millenium.

Steve Spurrier (FloridaGators.com)

5.) Florida Gators All-TIme Record: 714-415-40 (.628) Bowl Record: 22-21 3 claimed national titles (1996, 2006, 2008) 8 SEC titles (1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2008) 14 SEC East titles (1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016) 32 consensus All-Americans 3 Heisman Trophy winners Until Steve Spurrier arrived in 1990, the Florida Gators were really just mediocre. Ray Graves and Doug Dickey got UF to two Sugar Bowls from 1960-1978 but other than that it was just a bunch of records hovering around .500. That all changed the head ball coach as Steve Spurrier won two national titles, six SEC crowns, and absolutely owned the SEC East while patrolling the sidelines in Gainesville. Urban Meyer proved that someone else could do it as well as he had a dominant run that included three top five finishes in five years in The Swamp. Take out two of the top 10 coaches of all-time, however, and this has been a middle road SEC program. Which one will Dan Mullen be?

Cam Newton (AuburnTigers.com)

6.) Auburn Tigers All-Time Record: 766-437-47 (.632) Bowl Record: 23-16-2 2 claimed national titles (1957, 2010) 3 unclaimed national titles (1913, 1983, 1993) 8 SEC titles (1957, 1983, 1987, 1988, 1989, 2004, 2010, 2013) 9 SEC West titles (1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2013, 2017) 30 consensus All-Americans 3 Heisman Trophy winners The program that just can’t get out of Alabama’s shadow has carved out a nice niche for itself ever since Pat Dye took over in 1981. Before that the only big success the Tigers had was in 1957 went they went undefeated but could not go to a bowl game because of probation. Under Dye, AU won four SEC titles and finished in the top 20 nine times in 12 seasons. After him, Auburn has had problems with the NCAA but also huge high points with sometimes crazy lows. Terry Bowden was 11-0 in his first season in 1993. The Tigers only won three games under his watch in 1996. Gene Chizik won a national title in 2010 and was fired two years later after going 3-9. Gus Malzahn won an SEC crown and nearly pulled off an national championship in his first season. Auburn has lost at least four games every year since. As a program they’ve had 12 undefeated seasons but have had their fair share of losing marks to go with it. This is a program filled with volatility.

Johnny Manziel (12thMan.com)

7.) Texas A&M Aggies All-Time Record: 732-476-48 (.602) Bowl Record: 17-21 3 claimed national titles (1919, 1927, 1939) 1 unclaimed national title (1917) 17 Southwest Conference titles (1917, 1919, 1921, 1925, 1927, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1956, 1967, 1975, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1991, 1992, 1993) 1 Big XII title (1998) 3 Big XII South titles (1997, 1998, 2010) 28 consensus All-Americans 2 Heisman Trophy winners The Aggies didn’t join the SEC until 2012, but this was a program that won national titles under Dana X. Bible and then would have Bear Bryant roaming the sidelines from 1954-1957. However, after Bear bolted for Tuscaloosa the Aggies seems cursed as their next three coaches would finish with losing records. Jackie Sherrill came in 1982 and righted the ship but his run was cut short by NCAA infractions. Next up was R.C. Slocum who became the winningest coach in program history. Slocum led the Ags to four conference titles in 14 seasons before being asked to resign. Following him was more mediocrity before Kevin Sumlin came in and posted a .662 winning percentage before being fired after six seasons. The expectations are always high in College Station even though there’s been plenty of mediocre seasons. We’ll see if Jimbo Fisher can get this program to reach its full potential.

Frank Broyles (ArkansasRazorbacks.com)

8.) Arkansas Razorbacks All-Time Record: 701-475-40 (.593) Bowl Record: 15-24-3 1 claimed national title (1964) 13 Southwest Conference titles (1936, 1946, 1954, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1968, 1975, 1979, 1988, 1989) 3 SEC West titles (1995, 2002, 2006) 24 consensus All-Americans The Hogs were one of two schools to make the jump to the SEC in 1992 and since then they have had five different head coaches in Fayetteville with a mixed bag of results. Before then, this program was a national power under Frank Broyles and then a guy by the name of Lou Holtz came in and won 60 games in seven seasons. Following him would be Ken Hatfield who won two Southwest titles before bolting to Clemson. THe move to the SEC has made this a tougher gig but there is still a strong fanbase with plenty of money to be spent.

Eli Manning (OleMissSports.com)

9.) Ole Miss Rebels All-Time Record: 660-402-35 (.618) Bowl Record: 27-13 3 claimed national titles (1959, 1960, 1962) 6 SEC titles (1947, 1954, 1955, 1960, 1962, 1963) 12 consensus All-Americans Under head coach Johnny Vaught and a quarterback named Archie Manning, Ole Miss evolved into a college football powerhouse in the 1960s. Vaught was named the SEC coach of the year six times and guided the Rebs to ten top 10 finishes. During his tenure, Ole Miss brought home all of their claimed national titles and each of their SEC championships. After that it has been up and down as Ole Miss has chewed up and spit out coaches. Tommy Tuberville, David Cutcliffe, Ed Orgeron, Houston Nutt, and Hugh Freeze have all spent time in Oxford and each of the last four have been fired. The Rebs aren’t title contenders but they are a team that can rise up and win nine games out of nowhere kind of program.

Jeremy Maclin

10.) Missouri Tigers All-Time Record: 671-556-52 (.545) Bowl Record: 15-17 3 unclaimed national titles (1909, 1960, 2007) 12 Big Eight titles (1909, 1913, 1919, 1924, 1925, 1927, 1939, 1941, 1942, 1945, 1960, 1969) 3 Big XII North titles (2007, 2008, 2010) 2 SEC East titles (2013, 2014) 14 consensus All-Americans Mizzou has proven to be a pesky program that has been a member of three major conferences in the last 25 years. The Tigers won big in the Big Eight under future Notre Dame head coach Dan Devine as they pulled off eight top 20 finishes in the 1960s. Gary Pinkel would then get the program to frequently swing above their weight class as Mizzou was a legit national title contender in both 2007 and 2013 as they played in conference championship games in both the Big XII and the SEC. Things have been rocky for Barry Odom but this is a program that takes their fair share of lumps but one that can eventually throw a knockout punch.

Jadeveon Clowney (GamecocksOnline.com)

11.) South Carolina Gamecocks All-Time Record: 602-572-44 (.512) Bowl Record: 9-13 ACC title (1969) SEC East title (2010) 4 consensus All-Americans 1 Heisman Trophy winner One of the biggest surprises for me while doing this research was just how pedestrian this program with an 80,000+ seat stadium has been. The Gamecocks joined the SEC with Arkansas and before then they were a mediocre ACC team and did nothing in the SEC until Lou Holtz came to Columbia. The national championship head coach brought respectability to the Palmetto State and Steve Spurrier reached this program’s peak from 2011-2013 when USC won a total of 33 games. However, the HBC could never get a conference title and that is something they are still searching for. Will Muschamp has done a solid job so far but this is the second best program in the state and will always have their hands full with Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Dak Prescott (HailState.com)

12.) Mississippi State Bulldogs All-Time Record: 555-573-39 (.492) Bowl Record: 13-8 SEC title (1941) SEC West title (1998) 2 consensus All-Americans The Bulldogs had limited success until Jackie Sherrill arrived in Starkville in 1991 as the former Pittsburgh and Texas A&M head coach collected six bowl appearances and four top 25 finishes in 13 seasons. Under Sherrill, Mississippi State won their only modern SEC title as they brought home a West division championship in 1998. After breaking the color barrier with Sylvester Croom, Dan Mullen came in for nine seasons and became the best coach in school history. Mullen notched 69 wins and reached number one in 2014. Now Joe Moorhead steps in and we’ll see if State can continue their recent respectability under the former FCS head coach.

Tim Couch

13.) Kentucky Wildcats All-Time Record: 597-608-44 (.496) Bowl Record: 8-9 1 claimed national title (1950) 2 SEC titles (1950, 1976) 10 consensus All-Americans The WIldcats were the third school in the SEC to have Bear Bryant roam the sidelines and under his watch this program had its greatest run. UK finished in the top 20 for five consecutive seasons from 1949-1953 and this was highlighted by a Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma in 1950. Under Fran Curci, UK would go 18-5 from 1977-78 but his run would be ended by NCAA violations. At the end of the day, the last nine head coaches here have left with a losing record as Lexington has proven to be a very difficult place to win consistently at.

James Franklin (VUCommodores.com)