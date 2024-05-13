Kentucky's league matchups for the first season under new head coach Mark Pope were announced Monday by the SEC.

The Wildcats will play all of the other 15 league teams once -- including new additions Texas and Oklahoma -- as well as home-and-home matchups with Alabama, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt to comprise an 18-game schedule.

Perhaps the biggest date on the schedule will be with Arkansas, coached by former UK boss John Calipari. Many expected the league to set up two games between the Cats and Razorbacks, but the lone regular-season matchup next season will come at Rupp Arena.

Dates, tip-off times, and TV assignments have yet to be established.

Kentucky's nine home games will feature Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. The nine road games include Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.