SEC announces league basketball matchups

The SEC on Wednesday unveiled the home and away matchups for the league's 2022-23 men's basketball season.

Kentucky will play Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt twice during the 18-game regular season.

It will mark only the second time since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 that the Wildcats and Razorbacks will play home-and-home matchups, the only previous occurence coming in 2014.

The Cats lead the all-time series with the Hogs 33-13, but the rivalry has been heating back up in recent years. Arkansas won a 75-73 thriller last season in Bud Walton Arena en route to the SEC regular-season championship.

Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt have been "permanent" opponents for since 2015-16.

The home schedule features Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

The road slate includes Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Ole Miss.

Dates, tip-off times, and television information will be announced in the future.



