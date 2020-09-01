CatsIllustrated - SEC announces kickoff times, TV slots for first two weeks

The Southeastern Conference has announced kickoff times and TV slots for the first two games of the season.

Kentucky will open the season Sept. 26 with a Noon ET kickoff at Auburn. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, surprising some who had touted the matchup between the Wildcats and Tigers as perhaps the league's best of the first weekend.

The Cats will follow that up with a 4 p.m. ET kickoff against Ole Miss on Oct. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington. That game will also be broadcast by the SEC Network.

Two other games later in the season have tentative plans in place. The UK-Tennessee game on Oct. 16 in Knoxville will be either a Noon, 3:30 or 4 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. The Cats' Oct. 31 game at Missouri will be a Noon ET kickoff on the SEC Network.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

2020 Kentucky Football Schedule:

Sept. 26 at Auburn* Noon ET – SEC Network

Oct. 3 OLE MISS* 4 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Oct. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE* TBA

Oct. 17 at Tennessee* Noon ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET – SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform

Oct. 24 GEORGIA* TBA

Oct. 31 at Missouri* 4 p.m. – SEC Network

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 VANDERBILT* TBA

Nov. 21 at Alabama* TBA

Nov. 28 at Florida* TBA

Dec. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA* TBA