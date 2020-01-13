Season Snap Counts
Over the course of the 2019 season we tracked the number of snaps played by every Kentucky player on offense and defense.Here are the season totals, broken down by position, which should give some ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news