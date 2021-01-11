Season Review: Running Back
Cats Illustrated's review of every Kentucky position unit during the 2020 season continues with a survey of the running back position.Brief OverviewHopes for these backs were high after the Wildcat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news