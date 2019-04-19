Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 09:05:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Season Review: Immanuel Quickley

Bkvuxzy01wucejtkklcg
Immanuel Quickley (UK Athletics)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Over the course of the offseason Cats Illustrated is laying out a series of season reviews for each of Kentucky's major contributors from the 2018-19 season.You can read the first installment, whic...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}