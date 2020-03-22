SEASON RECAP: Tyrese Maxey
It's widely believed or assumed that freshman guard Tyrese Maxey has played his final game for the Kentucky Wildcats.He was recruited as a one-and-done candidate and there's no reason to believe th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news