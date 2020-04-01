SEASON RECAP: Keion Brooks
With Johnny Juzang and Kahlil Whitney both leaving the Kentucky program in recent months and with uncertainty regarding the status of other players who might return or leave for the NBA, Keion broo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news