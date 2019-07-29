Season Preview: Landon Young
One of the reasons for optimism when it comes to the Kentucky offensive line, in spite of a pair of major losses on the right side, is the return of left tackle Landon Young.Young, who missed the 2...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news