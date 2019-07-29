News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 07:46:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Season Preview: Landon Young

Xtrxmaozfcnsv1rj6jcp
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

One of the reasons for optimism when it comes to the Kentucky offensive line, in spite of a pair of major losses on the right side, is the return of left tackle Landon Young.Young, who missed the 2...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}