Season Preview: Brandin Echols
Brandin Echols was not recruited to sit. He was recruited because Kentucky needed to beef up the competition for its two starting cornerback positions in anticipation of the secondary's mass exodus...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news