Season PFF Grades: Defense
Kentucky didn't have a defensive player performing at the level of Josh Allen from 2018 but the 2019 unit did display excellent depth at a number of positions.Here are PFF (https://www.pff.com/coll...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news