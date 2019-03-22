Scouting Wofford
In last Saturday's post game press conference, John Calipari, was asked about NCAA Tournament seedings. He mentioned mid-majors that aren't really mid-majors, and then bemoaned the possibility that...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news