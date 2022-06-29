Scouting UK's newest transfer additions
Kentucky dipped into the transfer portal again this week and plucked out commitments from Tennessee offensive athlete Dee Beckwith and Sam Houston State running back Ramon Jefferson.The two players...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news