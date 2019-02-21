Scouting UK offensive tackle commit Gerald Mincey
More than a week ago Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons offensive tackle Gerald Mincey became the second Class of 2020 prospect to commit to Kentucky, following in the footsteps of fellow Flor...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news