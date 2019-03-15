Scouting Timeline: Keion Brooks
Score another big commitment for John Calipari and add another key piece to the Wildcats' 2019-2020 roster. Five-star small forward Keion Brooks is on board.Here Cats Illustrated digs through what ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news