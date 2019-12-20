News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 16:11:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Ohio State

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Kentucky's showing against Utah on Wednesday night was not what the Big Blue Nation expects. But there doesn't need to be a hangover with the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes waiting in the wings l...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}