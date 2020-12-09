CatsIllustrated - Scouting Notre Dame

{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 18:45:51 -0600') }}
basketball
Scouting Notre Dame
Justin Rowland
CatsIllustrated
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.
Kyle Smith (@GoCatsBreakdown) specializes in breaking down college basketball teams and he puts that talent to use in previewing the opponents coming up on Kentucky's schedule.
In the video embedded above he breaks down lots of footage from previous Notre Dame games before the Wildcats take on the Fighting Irish.