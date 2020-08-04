Scouting Lance Ware
How good will Kentucky be during the 2020-21 season?One of the big variables revolving around that question is the inside game. If Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr is given eligibility then that u...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news