News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 18:09:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Juzang

Si5sxtaxr1ponp8n4d1p
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

With Kentucky adding four-star small forward Johnny Juzang to the mix for its 2019-20 team, Cats Illustrated looks over the last two years worth of scouting reports on the California prospect from ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}