Scouting Joko Willis
To some degree, Joko Willis’ game has been shrouded in some mystery for UK fans. The Georgia product only recently received a three-star rankings marker from Rivals.com. He also redshirted last sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news