Scouting Immanuel Quickley as an NBA prospect
Immanuel Quickley had a breakout sophomore season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16.1 points per game on a loaded roster which rose to 18.4 points in Southeastern Conference play. He also shot an eye...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news