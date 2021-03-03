CatsIllustrated - Scouting Frederick Douglass' potential college talent

There's no denying the significance of the football program at Frederick Douglass in Lexington when it comes to both the prep scene in the Commonwealth and in terms of Kentucky's local recruiting efforts.

Head coach Nathan McPeek has overseen the rapid rise of a program that now produces as much talent as most others in the region, and not only in Kentucky.

From the 2021 class the school sent offensive lineman Jager Burton and wide receiver Dekel Crowdus to UK.

This week Cats Illustrated caught up with McPeek to gain an understanding of what kind of talent the school is working with in its younger classes, particularly 2022 and 2023 recruits.

Here's a summary of what we learned.

WR Dane Key

Key is Douglass' top prospect from the 2022 class and has over two dozen Power Five offers. He is Kentucky's top wide receiver target in the current recruiting cycle. A long receiver and an excellent athlete, Key has big play ability and is a difference-maker in any major conference at the next level.

"With COVID, I think he's going to try to go on some visits when they open back up," McPeek said this week. "Jager got to at least go to see some of the places he considered and that helped him. Dane hasn't had that chance. I think he kind of wants to go see some things before he decides."

DB Ty Bryant

Listed as an athlete, the three-star (5.5 RR) Bryant could play cornerback at the high school or collegiate level but plays safety for Douglass. The 5'11, 170-pound defensive back is still on Kentucky's radar after the Wildcats verbally offered a while back.

McPeek calls Bryant "one of the best open field tacklers I've ever been around" and that's one of the reasons he's seen as such an asset at safety. Bryant has strong ball skills and could also get a look on offense to capitalize on his athleticism in the upcoming '21 season.

Bryant broke his thumb and was unavailable against Owensboro in the playoffs, a game he could have been helpful in.

Bryant is a Kentucky legacy and also has offers from Cincinnati and Marshall.

LB Davis Joyner

Joyner is a Class of 2022 linebacker, long and athletic as a capable pass rusher on the edge. He's about 6'5, 235 after playing at around 215 last season. He has picked up several Group of Five offers recently including Akron and Ball State. He's an athletic 'backer and a smooth athlete.

Joyner has already scored a 30 on the ACT.

LB Caden Johnson

Joyner's classmate and counterpart at linebacker is Caden Johnson, who at 6'2, 230 pounds is more of an inside player. Ball State has offered and other MAC schools are interested.

QB Samuel Cornett

Cornett is Douglass' quarterback and you can't miss him on the field. He's all of 6'7, 225 pounds, and has the kind of arm you would expect from a player of that stature. Cornett has the strength to hit every spot on the field and he can stretch the defense because of how he throws the deep ball. He's working on balancing that velocity with touch and improving mobility is a focus but he has the tools to become a Division I player. He's a pro-style quarterback all the way.

ATH Cameron Dunn

At 5'10 and 175 pounds, Dunn is a Class of 2022 prospect who could play at the Division II level.

WR Ja'kari Cowherd

Between 6'1 and 6'2, in the ballpark of 175 or 180, the '22 wide receiver could get some looks from smaller programs.

DL Obadiah (Obi) Commodore

Size is the only thing holding Commodore back. He's 6'0, 250, which aren't the kind of measurables you would see in an SEC defensive lineman, but he could also get some smaller school looks as a good football player with a motor.

OL Qayden Smith

See: Obi Commodore. Smith is in the vicinity of 6'0, 310 and had a solid 2020 season for Douglass. Height is a drawback in Power Five and Division I evaluations but smaller schools should be interested.

DB TJ Horton

Cats Illustrated recently spoke with Horton, who picked up an offer from Kentucky during his eighth grade season when he played on the same team as Steve Clinkscale's son. McPeek said Horton is a great athlete and should get more looks. He played some varsity as a freshman and was a big contributor for Douglass as a sophomore last year.

DB Isaiah Kenney

Kentucky has also offered Kenney, who like Horton is a Class of 2023 prospect in Douglass' defensive backfield. The 5'11, 175-pound safety prospect played a lot in 2020, gaining valuable experience. He's one of the better playmakers on the team. Kenney runs very well but as you would expect for someone of that age group, is still polishing the edges and rounding into form.

TE Thomas Howard

Cats Illustrated has profiled Howard in the past. The 6'3, 215-pound Class of 2023 tight end is a Louisville baseball commitment and the diamond seems to be his first love. He's a potentially big-time pitching prospect. ill Howard play football or perhaps both sports in college? That's to be determined. To date the recommendation has been for Howard to just keep his options open.

Kentucky has offered Howard and both Louisville and Northwestern are also interested in him as a football prospect.

ATH Terrion Hicks

Little known to date, some believe Hicks could have a very bright future at the collegiate level. The Class of 2023 athlete did not have film from this past season because he tore his meniscus. Liberty's coaching staff reached out about Hicks but they'll have to wait for film to become available. A camp season would help.

At 5'10 or 5'11 and around 160 pounds, Hicks ran very well at the Best of the Midwest camp and has good length for his height. He also plays baseball for Douglass.