Scouting Devin Askew
As Cats Illustrated's scouting reports on incoming Kentucky freshmen continue our attention turns to Devin Askew. The 6-foot-4 point guard from the Los Angeles area finished No. 33 the Rivals 2020 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news