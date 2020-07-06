 CatsIllustrated - Scouting Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's Tipoff Classic
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 07:23:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's Tipoff Classic

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Courtesy of Jaron-Pierre Mathurine)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Courtesy of Jaron-Pierre Mathurine) (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

A small number of high school prospects were on this display this past weekend thanks to select AAU events across the country.One of the get-togethers was the Hoop Hustlers Tipoff Classic in the At...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}