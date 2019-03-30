Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 23:30:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Auburn

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated.com
Staff Writer

Auburn comes into Sunday's affair with Kentucky as the nation's hottest offensive team. The fifth-seeded Tigers are 29-9 on the season and find themselves one game away from the Final Four. But it ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}