Scouting Abilene Christian
Kentucky will begin in its NCAA Tournament journey on Thursday in Jacksonville against Abilene Christian. The Wildcats gained the number two seed in the Midwest Region, while the Wildcats from West...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news