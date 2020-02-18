Austin Schultz had the best game of his young collegiate career on Tuesday, collecting three hits and driving in four runs in leading Kentucky to its first win of the season, 9-4 over Southeast Missouri, in the Wildcats' home opener at Kentucky Proud Park.

The sophomore second baseman from Nebraska singled, doubled and homered to spark the Cats' 10-hit attack.

Kentucky (1-3) also got a strong performance from freshman third baseman John Rhodes, who had two hits, including a triple, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs.

It marked UK's 23rd consecutive win against non-Power 5 opponents, the longest streak in the SEC.

The Cats broke open a close game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Alex Degen made it hold up, working two innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts to earn his first save. The 6-foot-8 sophomore right-hander has now fanned eight batters in his 3.2 innings of work this season while not surrendering a run.

Sophomore left-hander Braxton Cottongame started for the Cats, working 3.2 innings before giving way to Daniel Harper (1-0). Cole Daniels bridged the gap to Degen by working two-thirds of a scoreless inning to keep the game at 5-4 prior to UK adding the insurance runs.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday against Appalachian State in the opener of a three-game weekend series at KPP. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET.