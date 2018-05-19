LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Jenny Schaper put an exclamation point on Kentucky's 10-1 victory over the Illinois-Chicago Flames with a grand slam -- right off the image of her face on the left-field video board at John Cropp Stadium -- on Saturday in the Wildcats' opening game of the NCAA Tournament.

“I actually didn’t see the ball hit my face,” a grinning Schaper said after the game. “I was too busy running.”

Kentucky's junior catcher said the pitch she clobbered was exactly what she was seeking from the UIC pitcher.

"My approach for the at-bat was trying to work a SAC fly, work we what we’ve been doing all year which is one run at a time, so I was just trying to score my runner from third, and I think she left the pitch up in the zone, which is what I was looking for, and it went a lot farther than a fly," Schaper said.

The game-clinching round tripper was Schaper’s sixth of the season. It lifted her season RBI count to 34. It was part of a decisive fifth inning by the Cats in which they scored six runs on only two hits.

Mallory Peyton's single brought two runs across the plate earlier in the frame. She finished 2-of-3 at the plate, making her and Lauren Johnson the only UK players with multiple hits. The freshman's three RBI continued her late-season clutch hitting and raised her tally to 25 on the year.

The Cats (32-19) came out sizzling in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and two runners on base, senior center fielder Brooklin Hinz dropped a soft blooper to score the Cats first run. Back-to-back RBI singles by Peyton and Johnson increased the Kentucky lead to 3-0.

Sophomore slugger Abbey Cheek hung another run for Kentucky in the bottom of the second inning via a sacrifice grounder ball.

Veteran right-hander Erin Rethlake (10-4) got the nod in the circle for the Cats. The senior opened her postseason by retiring eight of the first nine batters she faced.

Rethlake sailed into choppy water in the top of the fourth inning. Two consecutive errors by the UK defense put two UIC runners aboard. She quickly retired the next two batters, but a wild pitch gifted the Flames their first run of the contest to cut Cats’ lead to 4-1.

The right-hander finished her five innings of work yielding two hits, no walks, and sat down three Flames’ hitters via strikes.

“I thought Erin did a really nice job keeping a very good team off balance, basically commanding her (strike) zone,” UK head coach Rachel Lawson said about her starter’s performance.

Sophomore Allie Trudeau started for the Flames. She gave up nine runs on six hits in 4.1 innings in the circle. Trudeau walked seven Kentucky hitters and struck out two.

The Cats will face Notre Dame, who beat Michigan on Friday, later tonight in the winner’s bracket. First pitch is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.

UIC dropped to 33-20 on the season and will face Michigan in Saturday night's elimination game at approximately 7 p.m.