Tearing his ACL in the regional semifinals of the state playoffs, Nik Scalzo has had an offseason full of rehab and strength training.

Now back up to speed, the former three-star prospect is ready to show what he can bring to the table for the Wildcats this season and in the future.

“My knee feels great, stronger than its ever felt. They’re going to make me wear a brace for camp just to see where it is. They’re making me, I personally don’t want to wear a brace,” said Scalzo at Kentucky’s media day.

“My knee and the rehab went better than I could’ve expected.”

Scalzo feels like the competition he played in Florida during his high school years helped him prepare for the speed of the SEC.

“Where I’m from, Fort Lauderdale, we honestly have a lot of fast corners like that," Scalzo said. "They’re playing in the SEC now. It’s kind of good now. It’s good that I was groomed in high school, playing against those types of kids. Coming here, it makes it a little easier on my part.”

As far as his goals for this season, Scalzo says, “I’m going to do whatever I have to do to help this team win. That’s what I want to do. I want to win.”

“I just want to be the best player I can be, whether I’m playing or not. If I’m on the sideline, I’m going to be the most supportive guy. If I’m playing, I’m going to be the best player I can be. Just be the best person I can be.”

While throwing for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior in high school, one of Scalzo’s calling cards was his ability to ad-lib in the pocket.

He feels like he can bring that to the table for the scout team when having to mirror an opposing quarterback’s style of play.