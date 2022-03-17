Saint Peter's denies Cats in first round of NCAA Tourney

INDIANAPOLIS -- Saint Peter's made history on Thursday in a state known for basketball upsets on the hardwood and the big screen.

The 15th-seeded Peacocks became the highest seed to ever defeat Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament game, outlasting the No. 2 Wildcats 85-79 in overtime at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It marked the first NCAA Tournament win in program history for Saint Peter's (20-11), which has only been to the big dance four times. Kentucky (26-8), appearing in its record 59th tourney, lost for the first time in the opening round since 2008.

"This is something that these guys understand -- no disrespect to anybody -- but we wasn't coming down here just to lose," Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway said. "We came down here to fight, and we did. Hats off to these guys."

The Peacocks are the 10th team seeded No. 15 to ever defeat a No. 2 seed and the second in as many years. Last season, Oral Roberts knocked out Ohio State.

Daryl Banks III scored a career-high 27 points and knocked down five 3-pointers to lead Saint Peter's into the second round against the winner of tonight's second game between Murray State (7) and San Francisco (10) in the East Region.

Doug Edert came off the Peacocks' bench to score 20 points in only 18:15 of play, including a pair of huge 3-pointers late in the game and a 8-for-8 free-throw shooting night.

Saint Peter's overcame a six-point deficit with just over three minutes remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime tied at 71. The Peacocks, who entered the tournament ranked No. 260 in KenPom's offensive efficiency rankings, shot 51% for the game and outscored the Cats 14-8 during the extra period of play.

"They played like they had nothing to lose, and we played like the world was going to end," UK coach John Calipari said.

Kentucky hurt its chances by missing five of six free throws while holding an early three-point lead in overtime. The Cats missed 12 free throws in the game.

Kentucky wasted another dominant performance by national player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe. The unanimous first-team All-American matched his career high with 30 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for his 28th double-double of the season.

The Wildcats shot 43% for the game, bolstered by Tshiebwe's 11-for-16 night. The UK backcourt of Sahvir Wheeler, Kellen Grady, and TyTy Washington combined to go 7-for-27 from the field.

"This was an unbelievable year," Calipari said. "We just picked a bad day to not hit a shot."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Leading 68-62 with just over three minutes remaining, Kentucky had possession of the ball with a chance to extend its lead. The Cats squandered that chance with two consecutive turnovers by point guard Sahvir Wheeler and a forced shot by combo guard Davion Mintz. Saint Peter's quickly capitalized, taking a 69-68 lead. Kentucky actually regained the lead on Kellen Grady's only made shot of the night -- a clutch 3-pointer from the left corner with 48 seconds left, but the Cats allowed Saint Peter's Doug Edert to drive for a layup with 23 seconds to go to send the game into overtime.

GAME BALL:

Daryl Banks III, Saint Peter's -- The Peacocks' guard came out with guns blazing on Thursday and at times looked like the best player on the floor. That's saying something since he was playing opposite of Kentucky's unanimous first-team All-American selection Oscar Tshiebwe. Banks delivered 27 points, including more 3-pointers (5) than the entire UK team made (4).

BY THE NUMBERS:

+1 - Kentucky rebounding advantage against the smaller Peacocks, 36-35.

3-7 - The Cats' all-time record in NCAA Tournament games that went to overtime.

4-for-15 - UK 3-point shooting. SP went 9-for-17 for a +15 edge from the arc.

6 - Biggest lead for either team.

13 - Lead changes and 16 ties in the game.

34-17 - Bench scoring edge for the Peacocks.

48-11 - Kentucky's all-time record in opening games of the NCAA Tournament.

QUOTABLE:

"You gotta find a way to get your team over the finish line, and I didn't do it." -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky goes back to the drawing board for an off-season of reflection and rebuilding after a seventh straight year without a Final Four appearance. Will Oscar Tshiebwe return for an encore season? Will Shaedon Sharpe ever play for the Cats? Could Sahvir Wheeler come back for another season at the point? Will John Calipari turn to the transfer portal help once again to supplement his roster with some veteran talent?