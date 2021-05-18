Sahvir Wheeler: Kentucky offered best chance of a title
Just one week ago Kentucky was a basketball team without a ball handler. That changed last Thursday with the commitment of five-star point guard Ty Ty Washington. John Calipari wasn't done with jus...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news