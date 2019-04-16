Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 08:43:56 -0500') }} football Edit

S.C. O-Lineman: It felt like home

K66opej4idzxwc0tybxz
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork offensive tackle Ta'Chawn Brooks has an offer from UConn and he's looking for more.To that end, he visited Kentucky over the weekend to take in the Wildcats' spring game and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}