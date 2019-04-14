S.C. cornerback has deep ties to Kentucky
Three-star cornerback Andru Phillips is rated the No. 15 prospect in South Carolina, and considering the amount of talent the Palmetto State pumps out each year that's no small honor for a recruit....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news