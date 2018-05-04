Cats Illustrated's forums and members are as vocal and diverse in their opinions as anyone. Here I'll present some of the hot takes from you, the readers and participants, yesterday. And I won't be able to resist throwing in my two cents.

News of Denzil Ware's decision to pursue the graduate transfer route out of Kentucky's football program spread like wildfire on Thursday, prompting fans to express a range of emotions and thoughts.

burkegarner: "Unbelievable. What an absolute gut punch to the program. Second straight year we’ve had a big time contributor go the grad transfer route. This is a devastating blow to the defense."

My response: If I'm being honest, this was pretty much my exact first reaction. The more I thought about things (I'll get to that), the less I felt like Ware's move is necessarily a devastating thing. But I get the reaction, no doubt.

Montana81: "Was ware a guy that decommitted and eventually recommitted?"

My response: Yep. He originally committed to Kentucky very early as a four-star Rivals250 prospect. He would go on to decommit before choosing Kentucky again. When he decommitted, I really didn't think they had much of a chance of getting him back, but the staff put in good work.

K-Town Kat: "Kentucky football simply cannot afford to have starting seniors transfer. It's pretty catastrophic."

My response: Catastrophic is a strong word when I think you have to consider that the defense still returns a lot - thus, there's no excuse for strides not to be made even without Ware - but when you frame it like that, it's tough to argue too vehemently against your basic point. When you're a program like Kentucky, one of your best hopes of having a Cinderella breakthrough season is to benefit from a big wave of seniors and redshirt seniors that provide exceptional leadership. I'm not sure what kind of leader Ware was, but he was experienced and productive for sure.

TheySoSensitive: "Where was he going to have a better shot? He's playing across from a first rounder which will take all the double teams and basically his sole job is to disrupt and make plays...most players want to play like that. He's got significant pt since his freshman year. Something doesn't add up."

My response: Here's a good point. We should know from the example of Jeff Badet last year - who, on the surface, did seem to find a potentially more attractive situation - that the grass isn't always greener on the other side. At Kentucky, Ware would have had all the opportunities in the world. And, frankly, after the debacle in the Louisville game sticking around and rehabilitating the image a little bit might have shown something to scouts. I'm sure he'll end up at a good program, though.

Jeff Drummond: "That 2014 class has been drama-filled."

My response: Jeff's absolutely right. I've defended the class, probably more than I should have, because there have been some talented guys to come out of it. But at this point the attrition and the drama are definitely legacies. I've always thought you had a lot of guys with press clippings and expectations going in as freshmen into a situation where there was a lot of losing and not much leadership. That wasn't the best recipe.

StlWildcats: "Well. Boogie and Kengera Daniel will get their shot to play more. Hopefully one of Wright/Whittaker is ready too. Thank goodness Marrow closed the deal with Oats. Him and Square may have to be factors as freshmen."

My response: Watson should have a really good season. I don't want to put the cart before the horse, but on a per-snap basis is it really crazy to think he could produce at the same level Ware would have? Granted, it's a blow to depth. Daniel's late emergence is another good point.