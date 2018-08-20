The start of fall camp is supposed to be the end of "talking" season and the start of real news based on real football happenings.

There have indeed been real practices and scrimmages. There are coaches talking on the record in a way there were not before.

But what have we actually learned about Kentucky football that we didn't already know before camp began?

The answer: Not really a whole lot, but a little bit on several topics.

1. The absence of Josh Paschal on the defensive front is, beyond the human suffering, a big blow to Kentucky's front line.

Fortunately, Kentucky has a bevy of players who are viewed as capable of taking a step forward and becoming more of a standout. But Paschal's absence is particularly important because he, of everyone expected to play up front, was probably regarded as having the greatest upside of any returning player.

2. The race for the starting quarterback position continues and the conventional wisdom has held steady since before camp started.

Before the start of these late summer practices most believed that Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak were going to be locked in a head-to-head battle for the starting job, and the majority opinion in the fan base and among media seemed to be that Wilson's athleticism and explosive potential were the football traits that might give him something of an advantage. While neither quarterback did enough to separate himself in that first scrimmage, which Mark Stoops was displeased with, both played much better in the second with the off the record comments indicating that Wilson was outstanding. In short, we are where we started: Still just speculating, but a majority speculating that Wilson probably has the inside track.

