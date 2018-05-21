So now the Cats and Cards are waging a more fierce in-state recruiting battle than at any point in recent memory.

Louisville appears to be making an aggressive play for in-state talent as well.

Kentucky's fortunes appear to be changing, to some degree, with commitments from Eli Cox and Shawnkel Knight-Goff. The desire to change perceptions about in-state recruiting has led to a renewed emphasis on in-state talent, and Vince Marrow's early impact has been clear.

Kentucky and Louisville have a fierce rivalry on the hardwood, the gridiron and every other field of competition across the many sports the two schools compete in. Their rivalry extends to recruiting, although for a variety of reasons the players those programs battle for are usually from outside of Kentucky.

Many of the state's top 2019 prospects are heading out of state with the likes of Stephen Herron, Jacob Lacey, Tanner Bowles and Bryan Hudson headed elsewhere.

But there are still plenty of quality three-star talents available.

Here's the reality: When you're talking about the still-uncommitted top 10 prospects in the state, you would be hard pressed to ever find a time when UK and UofL have waged a more serious, consequential rivalry battle.

Shawnkel Knight-Goff: Kentucky 1, Louisville 0

Kentucky won the battle for Knight-Goff. While a number of analysts in the recruiting industry had pegged Louisville, recently, as Knight-Goff's destination, Marrow was able to win him over and land a surprise commitment while the defensive athlete was visiting.

The main thing Kentucky had working for it in Knight-Goff's recruitment, other than Marrow, was the fact that they had been the first program to offer when he was a high school freshman.

Jared Casey

Casey, a four-star linebacker from Louisville (Ky.) Ballard, hasn't been a four-star for long. He was a linebacker MVP winner at a recent Rivals Camp and his stock has blown up in the aftermath of that event. Marrow visited Ballard and offered Casey on Monday. Casey has told Cats Illustrated he's likely to visit UK this summer and has "a lot" of interest in Kentucky.

The word in recruiting circles is that Louisville is likely to offer very soon.

Oregon is a major player as well and Casey plans to take an official visit to Eugene.

Aidan Robbins

Manual running back/athlete Aidan Robbins has emerged as a key recruit for Kentucky and Louisville. The Cards offered before the Cats but recently Marrow has been telling Robbins that he's the No. 1 running back prospect on Kentucky's board, and he seems to be responding well to that message.

Who leads for Robbins? That depends on who you ask. Some of UofL's recruits seem to believe he's bound for the 'Ville while sources closer to Kentucky like where they stand. Fittingly, Robbins told Cats Illustrated special contributor Dave Lackford that nobody really knows where he's going at a recent Rivals 3-Stripe event.

Wandale Robinson

Perhaps the state's most intriguing uncommitted prospect is Wandale Robinson of Western Hills. While he lacks great size, Robinson is absolutely electric with the ball in his hands. His plus-plus "make you miss" ability coupled with his ability to make a killing on those underneath routes and, potentially, on returns, has led to offers from UK, UofL and many others.

Louisville isn't believed to be at the same level as Kentucky or Duke in Robinson's recruitment and so the Cats would clearly have the edge over their in-state rival in this recruitment.

J.J. Weaver

How much ground has Kentucky made up with the Louisville (Ky.) Moore defensive end/pass rush specialist?

That, again, depends on who you talk to. Kentucky sources are hopeful at the very least, perhaps not with the same confidence level as in some of the other cases mentioned earlier. Louisville has been a mainstay in Weaver's recruitment because, even though he's originally from South Florida, he's now a Louisvillian and doesn't want to to be far from his mother.

Louisville clearly has a great shot and Kentucky believes they're firmly in the mix.

Milton Wright

The Louisville Christian Academy prospect is the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the state.

While Kentucky has offered, many regard Louisville as the ultimate favorite to land the Rivals250 prospect.

Demontae Crumes

Once committed to Louisville, Crumes - one of the state's top receiver prospects - still says the Cards are one of his top options. But he grew up a fan of Kentucky and told Lackford recently, at a Rivals Camp, that UK is 'real high' on his list.