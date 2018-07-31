One of the big things Mark Stoops has going for him as the Wildcats begin fall camp is an experienced, senior-laden team. There are veterans leading most position groups with the notable exceptions of quarterback and at the specialist positions.

It begins and often ends at quarterback, where Kentucky will be led by a sophomore. We don't know whether it will be redshirt sophomore Gunnar Hoak or sophomore transfer Terry Wilson, but one of the two, or some working combination of both, will take snaps for the whole season barring major injury problems.

Unlike the other key sophomores who will help define Kentucky's season, these two players are entirely inexperienced in real games at the SEC level.

Then there's redshirt sophomore running back A.J. Rose, who will be waging a fierce position battle with Sihiem King and the incoming freshman for the honor of backing up and spelling star back Benny Snell. After Rose's stellar spring game and the longest stretch of consistent practice effort and performance of his career hopes are high. If Rose steps up and becomes the player the coaches hope he can be, and believe he can be, that would go a long way towards making Kentucky more explosive in the running game. Snell will get the lion's share of the carries, but he's still going to come out every third series or so, making the battle of the backups one with serious ramifications.

Rose finished the Blue-White Game with 134 yards on 11 carries. He wasn't tackled behind the line of scrimmage once and scored three touchdowns. He also caught two passes, and doing that will be important to his effort to become that all-purpose complement to the bruising Snell.

At receiver the biggest sophomore name is Lynn Bowden, who is widely expected to have a breakout season. He's the obvious candidate to be on the receiving end of more targets than any other pass-catcher on the roster (see those spring game statistics again). That Bowden appears likely to assume the punt return duties with Charles Walker now departed only increases his opportunities.

Perhaps as important as becoming more of a big play breaker for Bowden will be his consistency and efficiency on those returns. Last year Walker was not one of the nation's more electrifying punt return men but he was very good at what he did, and kept Bowden from taking that job from him, because he was especially good at making decisions on when to field kicks, when to let them bounce and when to call for a fair catch or decide to find a lane in the open field.

