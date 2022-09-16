For most college football teams two games are in the books. We've had three games of action altogether.

Early returns should be taken with more than a grain of salt, but also with necessary precautions when drawing conclusions.

CI publisher Justin Rowland tentatively maps out his 1-14 SEC Power Rankings after Week 2 college football action.

1. Georgia

This has seemed like the no brainer pick since UGA wiped out Oregon 49-3 in the season opener. Coming off a national championship, maybe Kirby Smart just has an Alabama-style machine rolling one year to the next. Stetson Bennett looks ready to have a big year, but it's far too early to coronate the Dawgs.

2. Alabama

This almost has to be the default choice and nobody would be surprised if Alabama even wins the national championship. The Alabama team we saw narrowly escape Austin last week did not look like the same kind of Alabama team Nick Saban has had. They were undisciplined, didn't block well, and the receivers don't appear to scare you. That said, Alabama will still overwhelm some teams with talent and that may have just been a poor start to the year. Clearly this team has work to do compared to the insanely high bar this program has for itself.

3. Arkansas

The Hogs have looked good in back-to-back home wins against Cincinnati and South Carolina. They haven't run away with one quite like it looks like they should if you're watching but the across the board quality of the group and its consistency in execution makes Arkansas a fairly safe pick in a tough spot to call.

4. Kentucky

Kentucky has the best conference win of the young season with its 26-16 victory at Florida. The margin could have been more lopsided and UK will get All-SEC back Chris Rodriguez back when they travel to Ole Miss in a couple of weeks. UK has all the pieces to do a lot of damage in the league if the offensive line continues to progress and builds on an inspiring late effort at UF. What Kentucky has that Arkansas does not is a good road win.

5. Mississippi State

It's tough to believe the Bulldogs aren't ranked. This looks like a very good team. As some others have noted, Mike Leach wins a lot of games when he has a quarterback in his third season as a starter in his system, and Will Rogers' experience and comfort is well established. Leach teams have often had letdown performances but MSU has handled Memphis and Arizona with relative ease to start this season.

6. Tennessee

Josh Heupel just got a million-dollar extension and already has a road win against Pitt. That's a game the Vols lost in Knoxville last year. Once again, this offense is going to put enormous strain on most defenses it will face.

7. Ole Miss

Folks spent a lot of time talking about what Ole Miss lost this offseason. They still have a good bit of talent and the Rebels are still ranked in the top-20. We could have quite a showdown between UK and Ole Miss in a couple of weeks. It's possible that Kentucky is the biggest obstacle positioned between Ole Miss and an 8-0 start to the season.

8. Texas A&M

The Aggies are lucky to still be ranked in the top-25, barely, after losing at home to Appalachian State. That the Mountaineers could beat a top-25 team isn't a surprise, but the Aggies didn't give Jimbo Fisher that contract to lose a game like that. It was how the 'Eers won, by pounding the rock, that was surprising to see. This team still has a lot of talent but you have to fade them after a loss like that. App State gave up 63 points in a loss to North Carolina before winning in College Station.

9. Florida

The Gators have the highs and the lows through two weeks. Florida knocked off No. 7 Utah with 15 fourth quarter points in the Swamp and Anthony Richardson looked dynamic. Against Kentucky the following week the Gator offense was grounded. Richardson was 14/35 with two picks and looked over his head with confidence waning. This team has some talent but Billy Napier probably has a lot of close games in store this year.

10. LSU

Brian Kelly lost his LSU opener to Florida State and the Tigers didn't look great for most of that game. They nearly came back and won but that's a tough loss to start the year since FSU, though improved, has not been expected to challenge for its division in the ACC. The Tigers rolled over outmatched Southern last week.

11. Auburn

The Tigers looked good in Week 1 but beating San Jose State 24-16 at home didn't include a lot of style points. The offense is going to have to get better to compete in this gauntlet of a division. Auburn was -2 in turnover margin against SJSU and that was a factor in the game not being more of a comfortable margin but this is a program that had plenty of questions coming into the season and those questions remain.

12. South Carolina

Spencer Rattler put up some numbers after the Gamecocks fell behind by several scores in Fayetteville. The previous week he had a touchdown and two picks. Key to the Gamecocks taking a big step forward this year is Rattler being one of the league's best quarterbacks. He can be that, or become it, but this doesn't look like a total makeover yet. Arkansas nearly broke 300 yards on the ground so the Gamecocks have some work to do in the trenches. But at least there's enough of a spark with the offense that USC could make things interesting this year.

13. Missouri

Missouri has surrendered an average of 32 points through two games, and they've only faced Louisiana Tech and Kansas State. The Wildcats could be a really good team but wiped out Mizzou 40-12 last week. Missouri couldn't run the ball well against K-State and its quarterbacks have one touchdown and five picks on the year. Drinkwitz had better see some improvements soon.

14. Vanderbilt

The Commodores are clearly an improved team in Clark Lea's second year. They wouldn't have been capable of that 2-0 start last season. Things get a lot tougher from there, though, and we saw Wake Forest handle the "Dores with relative and expected ease in Nashville last week in a 45-25 win. Vandy has already rushed for nearly 700 yards on the year with eight scores on the ground. That's something to build on. Quarterback Mike Wright already has 264 rushing yards in three games. He also has six touchdowns and only one pick. The Wake passing game was unbothered by Vandy's defense (18/27, 300 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT).